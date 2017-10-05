EXCLUSIVE: Hellboy‘s Andrew Cosby has come attached to adapt Stephan Franck’s award winning graphic novel series Silver for Solipsist Films. The comic expands Bram Stoker’s universe into the pulp era of the 1930’s. A soulless con man sets out to steal a treasure made of ancient silver from a castle full vampires. Assisting him is a crew of talented but broken misfits assembled to pull off the greatest heist of the last ten centuries. A collision of Ocean’s Eleven and the Hammer Films monsters ensues. Stephen L’Heureux is producing.

Solipsist is currently producing Yasuke at Lionsgate, developing Frank Miller’s Hard Boiled at Warner Bros, and Miller’s Sin City for the series. Cosby is currently on set of another comic adaptation, the Neil Marshall-directed Hellboy reboot. Franck served as story editor for the animated film The Iron Giant before this. Verve and Anonymous Content rep Cosby.