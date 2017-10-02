MTV has ordered eight more episodes of its new summer reality series Siesta Key ahead of the finale of its original 10-episode run tonight. That will bring Siesta Key‘s freshman cycle to a full-season 18 episodes. Production is currently underway, with the new episodes slated to air in winter 2018.

After a solid start and initial dip, the ratings for Siesta Key have been steady for the second half of its summer run. The reality series, in the vein of Laguna Beach, The Hills and Jersey Shore, ranks as MTV’s top performing new series since the summer of 2014, averaging a 1.07 rating among adults P18-34 in Live+3 data. It is the top original cable series in its Monday 10 PM time period in the young demo.

Siesta Key, one of the first new series launched by the new MTV regime, follows a group of twenty-somethings on Florida’s Gulf Coast as they spend the summer together. Executive producers are Tara Long and John Morayniss for Entertainment One, Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez for Creature Films, and Mark Scheibal — all three of whom were producers on Laguna Beach — as well as Tom Danon, Gary Kompothecras and Warren Skeels. Co-executive producers for the series are Lawrence Najem and Ismael Soto.