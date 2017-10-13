The Harvey Weinstein scandal has engulfed another project of his now-former company The Weinstein Company. Three months after Showtime landed the high-profile TWC drama Guantanamo, created by Daniel Voll, with Oscar winner Oliver Stone poised to direct the two-hour opening episode in his first foray in scripted TV, the premium cable network is reevaluating TWC’s involvement.

“We are eagerly awaiting the scripts that Daniel Voll and his team are currently writing,” Showtime said in a statement to Deadline. “The project is in development and has not been greenlit yet. We do not intend to move forward with the current configuration of the project and are exploring our options.”

Sources said Showtime brass remain high on the concept but are not going to proceed with the project if TWC, which had acquired it in May, remains involved. They are currently looking at alternatives. Showtime’s statement comes hours after Stone said he will “recuse” himself from Guantanamo “as long as the Weinstein Company is involved.”

Created by Voll , who would also serve as showrunner, Guantanamo, which opened a writers room in August, focuses on the detainees held in the world’s most controversial prison, and those who defend and condemn them. Alexandra Milchan produces with Weinstein Television.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, involving dozens of women come forward, accusing him of sexual harassment and assault over the past couple of decades, his name already has been removed as an executive producer on all TWC TV series, with the company’s title card scrapped from Peaky Blinders on Netflix, Project Runway and History’s Six.

At the time of the sale, Voll promised the series would be “immersive, highly cinematic…filled with twists and turns, that explores the dark side of how America prosecutes its war on terror.”