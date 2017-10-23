Starting today, Showtime is offering a free sampling of the Sunday series premiere of the network’s new half-hour comedy SMILF, created, starring and executive produced by Frankie Shaw.

Showtime

The debut episode can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook and SHO.com, along with multiple TV and streaming providers’ devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free On Demand channels, as well as Showtime’s website. Following the series premiere, an exclusive peak from the Season 8 premiere of Showtime’s hit comedy Shameless also will be available.

Based on Shaw’s Sundance Jury Award-winning short film of the same name, SMILF looks at the life of a twentysomething single mom Bridgette (Shaw), a young woman from South Boston whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of working-class single motherhood.

The cast includes Rosie O’Donnell in her first series regular TV role as Bridgette’s mother, along with Miguel Gomez, Samara Weaving and Alexandra and Anna Reimer. Guest stars include Connie Britton, Mark Webber and Raven Goodwin. Shaw wrote and directed the pilot. Executive producing alongside Shaw are Michael London, Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, and Scott King. Janice Williams also executive produced the pilot.

SMILF is produced by ABC Signature Studios as a co-production with Showtime.