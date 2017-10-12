Shonda Rhimes, the original cast of Saturday Night Live and Joan Rivers will be inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame, the hall’s selection committee announced today.

Other inductees include writer/producer John Wells (ER, The West Wing), and art director/production designer Roy Christopher (Frasier, Wings).

“All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture,” said Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations.”

The SNL inductees are the original 1975 Not Ready for Prime Time gang: Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner.

The new inductees mark the 24th Hall of Fame class, recognizing outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television via career contributions and achievements.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 15, at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.