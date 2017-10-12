Netflix has released the official trailer for Spike Lee’s upcoming Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, a contemporary update of his groundbreaking 1986 indie film.

It opens with Spike himself as the original Mars Blackmon before he introduces the new Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) and her three lovers: Greer Childs played by Cleo Anthony, Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent) and the new Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos). We also meet Nola’s therapist (Heather Headley) and her friends Clorinda Bradford (Margot Bingham), Shemekka Epps (Chyna Layne) and Rachel (Elise Hudson).

In the updated She’s Gotta Have It, Wise’s Nola Darling is an uncompromising woman in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time among her friends, her job and her lovers. Lee created and produced the show and directs all 10 episodes. Tonya Lewis Lee is executive producer. Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are also producers. This is Lee’s first TV series.

She’s Gotta Have It premieres globally on Thanksgiving Day, November 23 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.