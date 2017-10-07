Along with Rebecca Damon’s reelection as Executive VP, delegates at the third biennial SAG-AFTRA National Convention Friday nominated and elected seven other national VPs.

Here are the results. Candidates who ran unopposed are indicated by an asterisk. Each position is for two years.

Clyde Kusatsu, National Vice President, Los Angeles

Liz Zazzi, National Vice President, New York*

Ilyssa Fradin, National Vice President, Mid-Sized Locals

Suzanne Burkhead, National Vice President, Small Locals*

Samantha Mathis, National Vice President, Actors/Performers

Catherine Brown, National Vice President, Broadcasters*

Dan Navarro, National Vice President, Recording Artists/Singers*

During the first day of the convention, delegates also attended a keynote featuring director and producer Nancy Meyers who reflected on opportunities for women in the entertainment industry.

“The statistics say it’s just as bad as it’s ever been, but there’s more talk about it,” she said. “There’s more industry conversation.” Meyers said that part of the problem is that executives interpret the success of a female-directed or female-starring film as a fluke. “A movie about a woman does well and we’re not flooding the market,” she said.