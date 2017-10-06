Seth Meyers opened Thursday night’s Late Night describing President Donald Trump’s unstable, volatile, and incompetent week.

Touring Puerto Rico, Trump chided locals for throwing the budget out of whack, then tossed paper towels to a crowd at a church relief distribution center, like he was at the free throw line. Washington Post reported he enjoyed that so much he next wanted to throw cans of chicken at the crowd, and had to be talked out of it.

On the flight back, Trump boasted to reporters on his plane that he thinks his visit may be the first time a sitting president has done something like this. “It isn’t even the first time you’ve done it,” Meyers shot back, noting POTUS’s previous visits to Texas and Florida. But, Meyers conceded, it’s the first time a sitting president has embarrassed himself this much while trying to comfort victims of a natural disaster.

Then, out of nowhere, Trump threw Puerto Ricans a potential lifeline, suggesting he might support forgiving Puerto Rico’s debt. Budget Director Mick Mulvaney had to walk that back asap, advising CNN not to “take it word for word.”

Then, NBC News reported Trump has so frustrated Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, he mulled quitting over the summer and also called Trump a moron after a meeting. Tillerson was forced to call a presser to deny the report and shower Trump with praise, including calling him “smart.” Which Meyers thought might have been tough, given that he thinks the guy is a moron.

Cabinet officials now are so concerned about Trump’s volatility three of them have forged an agreement to quit if Trump tries to fire any of them. Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have forged a “suicide pact” in which all three would walk if any one of them becomes Trump’s target.