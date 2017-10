Fox News Channel will present a special edition of Hannity tonight in support of the Las Vegas shooting victims. The one-hour program, titled “Vegas Strong: Night of Healing,” will include performances by Big & Rich and Rascal Flatts.

Host Sean Hannity will participate in the event and interview victims and first responders from the October 1 Las Vegas mass shooting.

The Hannity special airs tonight at 9 pm ET on Fox News Channel.