Back in his original 9PM ET timeslot, Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel program was the most-watched cable news program for the month of October, delivering 3.2 million total viewers and 686K in the 25-54 news demographic. In total viewers, that’s Hannity’s second largest haul ever, and up 15% compared to same month last year. In the demo, Hannity jumped 27% in its first full month back at 9 PM

Hannity was sent back to 9 PM to battle MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show, which had risen to the top of the cable news ratings ladder. Maddow’s October’s stats – 2.5M viewers and 558K news-demo viewers – put her in third place, also behind FNC’s 8 PM ET Bill O’Reilly replacement Tucker Carlson Tonight (2.82M viewers, 581K news demo viewers).

Meanwhile, all of the cable news nets primetimes dropped for the month of October, compared to last year, what with October 2016 having included the final presidential debate/Election Day walk-up.

For FNC, that meant a 26% decline in total viewers (to 2.26M) and a 28% news-demo dropp (to 477K).

CNN took the biggest hit: down 52% in total viewers (to 919K) and down 54% in the key age bracket (to 325K).

MSNBC weathered the change best, declining 6% in the demo (to 1.58M) and 19% in the demo (to 349K).