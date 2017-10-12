After a solid ratings start and 100% Week 3 hold, CBS’ new military drama SEAL Team has received a full-season pickup from the network. I hear its back order is for nine episodes, bringing the Season 1 total to 22.

Since its September 27 premiere, SEAL Team has ranked as Wednesday’s most-watched program in Live+same day for all three of its airings. It has averaged 12.04 million viewers, a 2.0 in adults 18-49 and 2.9 in adults 25-54 in Live+3.

SEAL Team becomes the second CBS freshman series to receive an early full-season order for the 2017-18 season following Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory spinoff, which got a full-season pickup just days after its series premiere. ABC’s The Good Doctor, starring Freddie Highmore, is the other freshman series to get an early full-season order.

SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré. Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

Seal Team airs Wednesdays at 9 PM on CBS.