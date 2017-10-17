The CW has put in development School For Psychics, a drama based on K.C. Archer’s upcoming book series, from CBS TV Studios. Paul Sciarrotta, who most recently served as co-executive producer on the CW/CBS Studios dramedy Jane the Virgin, will write the adaptation and will executive produce alongside Dan Jinks and Jason Egenberg.

Simon & Schuster

In School For Psychics, when an aimless, jaded young woman learns she has powerful latent psychic abilities, she is recruited to join a secret government program for gifted individuals. She must quickly hone her newfound skills to help uncover an imminent threat to psychics that has an unexpected emotional connection to the mysterious murder of her parents two decades ago.

The first novel in the planned three-book series will be published in April by CBS-owned Simon & Shuster.

The project reunites Sciarrotta and Jinks with the CW and CBS TV Studios, the auspices behind the 2012 medical drama series, Emily Owens, MD, created by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman, on which Sciarrotta served as a writer-producer and Jinks executive produced.

CBS Studios-based Jinks also is executive producing Nancy Drew, a drama inspired by the famous children’s books, which is in development at NBC via CBS Studios with Doubt creators Tony Phelan and Joan Rate. Egenberg, who signed a deal with CBS TV Studios in December after exiting Authentic Talent and Literary Management to launch his own production company Tiny Riot Entertainment, also exec produces alongside Jerry Bruckheimer TV FBI drama Unthinkable, penned by MacGyver exec producer David Slack.