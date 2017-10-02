EXCLUSIVE: The SCAD Savannah Film Festival has unveiled its full lineup for its 20th anniversary edition. The fest will run October 28-November 4 at the Savannah College of Arts and Design in Georgia.

The 2017 lineup, which kicks off with Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game, will screen a total of 131 films, including 33 narrative films, 16 documentary films and 82 shorts, most of which are already beginning to build momentum for award season. The event is the largest university-run film festival in the nation. The Centerpiece Gala screening is Lady Bird, written and directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan.

The previously announced Sorkin, John Boyega, Salma Hayek Pinault, Holly Hunter, Robert Pattinson and Patrick Stewart who will attend.

Last year, the festival screened five films that went on to receive Oscars including Best Picture winner Moonlight.

Here’s this year’s lineup:

GALA SCREENINGS

The Darkest Hour (Director: Joe Wright. Cast: Gary Oldman)

Downsizing (Director: Alexander Payne. Cast: Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Kristin Wiig)

I, Tonya (Director: Cast: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney)

Lady Bird (Director: Craig Gillepsie. Greta Gerwig. Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf)

LBJ (Director: Rob Reiner. Cast: Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bill Pullman)

Molly's Game (Director: Aaron Sorkin. Cast: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner)

Mudbound (Director: Dee Rees. Cast: Jonathan Banks, Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clake, Mary J. Blige)

The Upside (Director: Neil Burger. Cast: Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman)

DOCS TO WATCH

Expected to attend this year are directors Evgeny Afineevsky (Cries from Syria); Greg Barker (The Final Year); Bryan Fogel (Icarus); Yance Ford (Strong Island); Amanda Lipitz (Step); Brett Morgen (Jane); Jeff Orlowski (Chasing Coral); Laura Poitras (Risk); John Ridley (Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992) and Ceyda Torun (Kedi).

SIGNATURE SERIES

The Big Sick (Director: Michael Showalter. Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Holly Hunter, Zoey Kazan)

Flower (Director: Max Winkler. Cast: Zoey Deutch, Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn)

Good Time (Director: Ben Safdie, John Safdie. Cast: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Jennifer Jason Leigh)

Logan (Director: James Mangold. Cast: Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen)

Served Like a Girl (Director: Lysa Heslov. Cast: Nichole Alred, Jas Boothe, Rachel Engler)

Strange Weather (Director: Katherine Diekmann. Cast: Holly Hunter, Carrie Coon, Ransom Ashley)

The Year of Spectacular Men (Director: Lea Thompson. Cast: Madelyn Deutch, Zoey Deutch, Lea Thompson, Avan Jorgia)

The festival will also spotlight a collection of 45 curated international shorts focusing on world issues, and a series of Below the Line panels on casting costume design, music supervision, production design, and postproduction.