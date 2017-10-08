For the second week running, Saturday Night Live‘s – and particularly co-anchor Michael Che – seems to have found its fire, hitting that just-right blend of comedy, surprise and indignation that made last season’s political sketches ignite.

Last week it was Che and his “cheap cracker” tirade about Donald Trump’s lame hurricane response. Last night, Che and co-anchor Colin Jost went after gun control. Or, rather, the lack of it.

“Who are these delicate snowflakes that we can’t just tell ‘No, you’re not allowed to have 40 guns, Earl,'” Che asked, turning the snowflake on its usual users. “I’m sick of this narrative that Americans just love guns so much,” he continued, explaining that in fact only a “whiny 3 percent” needs guns “to feel secure all the time.”

His solution? A buy-back program trading each gun for an inch of penis enlargement.

Better joke: Che slammed those fervently support-the-troops types who also hoard weapons for some apocalyptic Second Amendment showdown. “It’s like, ‘I love my wife, I trust my wife but I swear to god that sneaky bitch is coming for me.'”

Jost, too, was on-point throughout Update – his Chick-fil-A bit was nice – and Kate McKinnon had a so-so visit as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Take a look at Update above.

Update’s other highlight came from Pete Davidson, the infrequently featured cast member who, by his own admission, was recently diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, a form of depression that Davidson can be treated with medication, diet and exercise.

“Also,” Davidson said, “if you’re in the cast of a late night comedy show, it might help if they, you know, do more of your sketches.” When Jost suggested writing more bits, Davidson said, “That won’t work. My sketches suck because they’re all written by a depressed person. Lorne said that.”

Davidson’s funny rant/plea was reminiscent of that ancient SNL bit in which then-newcomer Bill Murray made a last-ditch effort to reverse the lackluster first impression he’d made on the show.

Murray’s pitch did the trick. Too soon to tell for Pete, but hear him out anyway: