Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live hosted by Gal Gadot with musical guest Sam Smith, averaged 6.802 million viewers overall and a 1.76 rating among adults 18-49 in the Live+same day fast nationals.

Surprisingly apolitical, with no references to President Donald Trump or anyone else in Washington outside of Weekend Update, the episode held onto 96% of the season-premiere audience, the strongest Week 1 to Week 2 retention for SNL in three years. In 18-49, the retention was 92%.

Last night’s show, which aired live coast to coast, with unduplicated viewers from 11:30 PM encores in western markets counted in the averages, was still off vs. the highly rated last season but narrowed the gap with the solid Week 2 retention. Last week’s season premiere was down -15% from last fall’s opener; last night’s telecast was off by less than -5% from the second episode last season.