Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live, with host Kumail Nanjiani and musical guest Pink, climbed to the show’s highest metered-market ratings this season, edging the season premiere and last week’s second episode.

SNL came under scrutiny in the past week over the sketch comedy series opting not to address the then-sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein (they have now escalated, with more than a half-dozen accusations of sexual assault.) With the extra anticipation (SNL took on the Weinstein scandal both in a skit and in Weekend Update), the show averaged a 4.6 rating in Live+Same Day households and a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters

Last night’s episode, which also featured Alec Baldwin’s return as President Donald Trump and a new Kellyanne Conway film-inspired digital short, this time taking on horror hit It, was up from last week’s show (4.4 in households. 1.7 in 18-49) and the season opener (4.5, 2.1)

For those following SNL ratings wondering why we are reporting metered markets, NBC is reverting to that currency and will no longer be ordering special live+same day fast official ratings as it has since SNL went live on both coasts last spring. The metered market results include live viewing on the East and West coasts without factoring in those who watched the 11:30 PM encore in the West.

While still below last year’s big deliveries, SNL is starting to catch up, especially in 18-49. Last year’s Week 3 episode, which did not air live on the West Coast, drew a 5.0 in households and a 2.3 in the demo.

SNL was the #1 telecast last night on the broadcast networks in both metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters.

One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, which aired on NBC, Telemundo, Univision and other outlets from 10-11 PM ET and PT, after an earlier 8-10 PM Spanish-language telecast on Telemundo, Univision and other outlets, averaged 2.457 million viewers overall and a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 in the fast nationals on NBC.