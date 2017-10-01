Coming iff its most watched season is 23 years and big wins at the Primetime Emmy Awards, NBC’s Saturday Night Live opened its 43rd season with 7.020 million viewers overall and a 1.91 rating in adults 18-49 (Live+ same day).

Hosted by Ryan Gosling with musical guest Jay-Z and Alec Baldwin reprising his Emmy-winning Donald Trump impersonation, SNL, which aired live across the country and counted unduplicated viewers from 11:30 encores in western markets, was down a bit from the monster 2016-2017 season premiere, which, airing at 11:30 PM on both coasts, coincided with the final stage of the Presidential campaign. Last fall’s premiere, hosted by Margot Robbie and featuring musical guest The Weeknd, as well as the first appearance of Baldwin as Trump, drew 8.297 million viewers overall and a 2.34 rating in 18-49.

Last night’s Season 43 SNL premiere also was below the final episodes of last season, (8.272 million, 2.32 18-49 rating for the finale hosted by Dwayne Johnson; 10.337 million, 2.74 in 18-49 for the penultimate episode hosted by Emmy winner Melissa McCarthy). Still, its viewership was the second largest for a season premiere (behind last year’s show) since Sept. 25, 2010, when the telecast hosted by Amy Poehler and featuring musical guest Katy Perry.

Season 42 of SNL averaged 10.880 million viewers in Live+7, making it the show’s most-watched season in 23 years, and a 3.48 adults 18-49 L+7 rating, the highest in seven years. At the Emmy Awards last month, SNL earned 9 Emmy awards — the most for any program this year — including Variety Sketch Series.