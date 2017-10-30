Saturday Night Live is taking a Girls Trip and a Chance with its next two episode hosts. Season 43 of the NBC late-night stalwart continues with actress and comic Tiffany Haddish fronting the November 11 episode and Chance the Rapper set for the following week. Both are making their SNL hosting debuts.

NBC

Their respective musical guests are folks you might have heard a little about: Taylor Swift and Eminem. Both multiple Grammy winners will be making their third appearance in Studio 8H.

Haddish broke out with her turn in the summer hit comedy Girls Trip, starring alongside Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith. She also has her first book, The Last Black Unicorn, coming out in December. Grammy winner and Emmy nominee Chance released his most recent album, Coloring Book, last year.

Curb Your Enthusiasm curmudgeon Larry David previously was announced as host this coming weekend’s SNL, with Miley Cyrus supplying the music.