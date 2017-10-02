White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders choked up at Monday’s briefing as she read prepared remarks about Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

But Sanders she insisted now is not the time to talk about gun control. That is a familiar refrain; Louisiana Gov Bobby Jindal, as a for instance, said same thing after a movie theater shooting in his state, more than two years ago. And, at today’s presser, one reporter noted Trump had been eager to talk about gun policy immediately following the June 2016 shooting death of 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

“There is a difference between being a candidate and being a president,” Sanders shot back, reminding reporters and TV cameras recording the exchange that Trump is a big Second Amendment supporter.

Reading prepared remarks, Sanders choked up as she said, “The memory of those who displayed the ultimate expression of love in the midst of an unimaginable act of hate…will serve as an eternal reminder that the American spirit cannot and will not ever be broken.”

The death toll climbed to 58, and at least 515 were injured when Stephen Paddock, 64, fire off hundreds of rounds of ammunition into a country-music concert in Las Vegas. It is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.