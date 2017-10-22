Sarah Huckabee Sanders, from press office to higher office? No immediate plans, the White House Press Secretary told Fox News Sunday today, but then added “never say never.”

So there’s hope for both side of the political aisle there.

In a mostly personal interview – she had an office desk at age 4 – the daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee wouldn’t commit when host Dana Perino eventually asked the future-plans question.

“Like me, you were student body president, but unlike me you come from a political family,” asked Perino, with a dash of humblebrag. “Do you think you ever see yourself running for office?”

“I don’t think so,” said Huckabee Sanders. “I never liked to…”

“There’s an opening,” said Perino.

“I never like to say never because it will come back to bite you. Every time I think I have a perfect plan for my life, God tells me otherwise, and so I never really envisioned sitting here having this conversation with you, not even as far back as you know, maybe, two years ago.

“And so never say never, but I don’t think that’s part of the master plan for me. But, again, right now it’s one day at a time and trying to do the best I can.”