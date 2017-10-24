Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the feature adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull starring Annette Bening, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Corey Stoll, and Brian Dennehy. SPC is taking all rights in North America, Germany, Scandinavia, Greece, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia (except for China, Japan and Korea). The Seagull will be released some time next year.

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and CAA and Endeavor Content. Hyde Park International reps the remaining world rights.

Michael Mayer directed The Seagull and Stephen Karam adapted for the screen. Mare Winningham, Jon Tenney, Glen Fleshler, Michael Zegen, and Billy Howle also star.

The Seagull centers around a group of friends and lovers, all of whom are in love with the wrong person. “Here finally is the definitive film version of the master storyteller’s play. It is fun and the cast is simply sublime,” said Sony Pictures Classics in a statement.

Added Mayer, “If I could dream up the perfect company to release my film, I would conjure Sony Classics. Michael Barker and Tom Bernard have released so many brilliant and varied films in the last nearly 30 years, it’s a huge honor to collaborate with them on the release of The Seagull.”

“Tom and Michael create passionate and devoted audiences for Sony Classics films and we are thrilled that The Seagull is in their excellent hands,” said producers Tom Hulce and Leslie Urdang. Bob Salerno, Jay Franke & David Herro also produce.