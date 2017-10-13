EXCLUSIVE: Shooting out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival towards the stars with Patti Cake$, Danielle Macdonald has now stepped on the streaming service launch pad.

The lead in the upcoming White Girl Problems is joining fellow CAA client Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s Bird Box. Macdonald will play the character of Olympia in the Eric Heisserer-penned post-apocalyptic thriller that The Night Manager’s Susanne Bier is directing. Currently in production in L.A., Bird Box is expected to debut on Netflix next year

This latest role for the Australian actor comes as Macdonald has wrapped up work on the Jennifer Aniston co-starring Dumplin’ from director Anne Fletcher. Picked up by Fox Searchlight out of the Robert Redford founded fest, the female rapper coming of ager Patti Cake$ was released on August 18 to very strong reviews and solid box office.

Based on Babe Walker’s bestselling book, White Girl Problems‘ rights were picked up in 2013 by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman, who are producing the Lionsgate distributed film.

Bird Box was developed by Scott Stuber at Universal, before he went over to head Netflix feature division. Now untangled from Universal, the pic is being produced by Dylan Clark with Chris Morgan and Clayton Townsend.

Macdonald, like Bullock and Bier, is repped by CAA, which she signed with in February. She is also represented by Rodney Ponder of Justice & Ponder and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.