Universal Pictures will handle domestic while Buena Vista International takes foreign on M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming Glass, the next chapter in his Unbreakable universe.

Essentially Glass brings together the narratives Shyamalan started with 2000’s Unbreakable and this year’s Split. The latter Universal/Blumhouse hit amassed $278M worldwide, and featured a cameo by Bruce Willis’ Unbreakable David Dunn indicating that both titles took place in the same fictional world.

When Shyamalan approached Disney to use the Unbreakable characters, it was then that their foreign arm, Buena Vista International, became interested in taking overseas. Unbreakable, which was Shyamalan’s big pic following 1999’s The Sixth Sense, minted $248.1M for Disney 17 years ago.

Principal photography on Glass begins today in Shyamalan’s home turf of Philadelphia, PA which he writes, directs and produces. In addition to Willis reprising his role as Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson returns as Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Joining Glass is Unbreakable’s Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who reprise their parts as Dunn’s son and Price’s mother, as well as Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson. Jason Blum and his Blumhouse label are back to produce Glass after being behind Shyamalan’s previous two Universal releases, Split and The Visit. Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock are also returning as producers with EP Steven Schneider.

Previous Shyamalan collaborators aboard Glass include cinematographer Michael Gioulakis, production designer Chris Trujillo, editor Luke Ciarrocchi and costume designer Paco Delgado.

Glass opens stateside on Jan. 18, 2019.

Some Tweets from Shyamalan about Glass: