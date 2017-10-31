The 62nd annual Samuel Goldwyn Writing Awards announced the winners of the yearly competition that recognizes excellence in dramatic writing. The four finalists from the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television were announced in September.

President of the Samuel Goldwyn Foundation John Goldwyn announced the winners alongside Vice President Tony Goldwyn. First prize went to Liz Buda for “ Zero Hour” while second prize was awarded to Joey Siara for “Goslinged.” Godwin Itai Jabangwe’s “R.O.V.E.R.” and Eric Mallory Morgan’s “Hole in the Sky” tied for third prize. Morgan won first prize in 2016 for his script “Tonya.”

“In keeping with the tradition my grandfather started in 1955, the Samuel Goldwyn Foundation is proud to support talented young writers,” said John Goldwyn. “We are delighted to celebrate their success.”

First place was rewarded $15,000 followed by $7,500 for second place and $4,000 for each third place winner.

The competition was judged by Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment; Chris Selak, executive vice president and head of worldwide scripted television for Lionsgate; and actress, producer and activist Kerry Washington.