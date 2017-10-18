CBS has given a 13-episode second-season pickup to suspense thriller Salvation to air in summer 2018. There is no decision yet on CBS’ other summer drama series, Zoo.

Salvation, which had a decent freshman performance by summer ratings standards and is owned by CBS, centers on Liam Cole, an MIT grad student, and Darius Tanz, a tech superstar, who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just months away from colliding with Earth. Now with the added threat of nuclear war on the horizon, they work together with Secretary of Defense Harris Edwards to find a way to divert the asteroid, stop the war and save humanity before time runs out.

The series stars Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers, Rachel Drance and Ian Anthony Dale. Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Stuart Gillard and Peter Lenkov are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout.