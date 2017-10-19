SAG-AFTRA said today that it has decided to offer a waiver to its members for commercial digital low budget productions, an unusual step taken in the middle of a contract that’s designed to keep its actors in the running for jobs in the growing digital space.

The news came via a statement from the union and the Joint Policy Committee on Broadcast Talent Union Relations. They called the move an “experiment with the goal of developing a strong foothold in this area.” The waiver covers productions of $50,000 and under. Bigger productions remain covered under the current contract terms.

“While a waiver of this scope is rare, the union and the JPC felt it necessary to create this waiver mid-contract to offer relief to ad agencies that are losing clients to non-signatory ad agencies on digital work,” the statement said (read it in full below). “Our hope is that they will now be able to retain this work and maintain those highly creative and productive relationships with advertisers.”

SAG-AFTRA’s current three-year Commercials contract, ratified in May 2016, runs through March 2019. Among its gains were pay raises for ads used on the Internet and new media ranging from 6.25% to 16.7% on top of general increase gained in the deal.

Here’s today’s statement: