The SAG-AFTRA Foundation said that singer-songwriter and newly announced American Idol judge Lionel Richie will be the inaugural recipient of the Recording Artists Inspiration Award. He will be recognized for his career achievements and charitable work at The Patron of the Artists Awards celebration November 9 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The awards celebration will also honor Kate Winslet with the Actors Inspiration Award, as well as director-producer Judd Apatow, director Kathryn Bigelow, and Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos for their roles in supporting actors and performing artists in their careers.

“Lionel Richie is an American institution,” said Foundation president JoBeth Williams. “We all know his beautiful music for which he’s been greatly honored, but even more than a legendary recording artist, Lionel is a man of tremendous compassion who’s deeply committed to helping others. We’re proud to recognize his invaluable charitable work.”