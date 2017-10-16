Peter Facinelli has been cast in new CBS drama series S.W.A.T. for what is expected to be a recurring role.

Inspired by the 2003 film, S.W.A.T. centers on a locally born-and-bred SWAT sergeant (Shemar Moore) who’s torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenneth Johnson, Peter Onorati and Jay Harrington also star.

CBS

Facinelli plays Michael Plank, a confident, powerful businessman who also volunteers as a civilian Police Commissioner and head of the Police Board. While attending a charity event at SWAT headquarters, he is introduced to the team. When Jessica (Sigman) presents him with a list of innovations she’s drawn up for the department to improve its relationship with the community, he’s deeply impressed by her passion and imagination but wants to help her refine her proposals. He expresses an intention to take Jessica under his wing and sees a bright future for her, but just what that future entails in his mind remains to be seen.

The series is produced by MiddKid Productions, Original Film, Perfect Storm Entertainment and Wyandotte Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios..

Facinelli is next set to star in indie feature Asher being directed by Michael Canton-Jones. He also has two indie features in post-production: Wilde Wedding and Absence of Men. Facinelli also in is post on his directorial debut, feature Breaking and Exiting, written by and starring Jordan Hinson and co-starring Milo Gibson. His TV series credits include Six Feet Under, Damages and Nurse Jackie. He’s repped by Zero Gravity Management and Paradigm.

S.W.A.T. premieres at 10 PM Thursday, November 2, on CBS.