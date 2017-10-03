EXCLUSIVE: American Gods star Pablo Schreiber will play astronaut Jim Lovell in Damien Chazelle’s moon mission movie First Man.

Lovell had quite the resume: He was one of only 24 people to have flown to the moon, the first of only three to fly to the big rock twice, and the only one to have flown there twice without making an actual landing. In sum, Lovell was also the first person to fly in space four times. Schreiber will play opposite Ryan Gosling in the Universal movie which opens on Oct. 12 next year.

Schreiber is concurrently filming one of the lead roles in Skyscraper opposite Dwayne Johnson also for Universal. On Starz’ American Gods he is known for his turn as the foul-mouthed, out-of-luck leprechaun Mad Sweeney. Season two starts shooting in early 2018. Upcoming, Schreiber stars in The Orchard release Thumper directed by Jordan Ross and exec produced by Cary Fukanaga. In addition, Schreiber can be seen in the upcoming STX crime drama Den of Thieves opposite Gerard Butler.

Schreiber is repped by WME and Circle of Confusion.