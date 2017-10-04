More than 35 years after Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner wowed audiences and critics, its sequel Blade Runner 2049 finally arrives to the big screen this weekend.

Cult is the best way to describe the original Blade Runner. When the original title was released on June 25, 1982, it didn’t trigger shock waves at the box office, grossing close to $28M in its initial release off a budget with a similar amount. There were other tentpoles towering around Blade Runner in the summer of ’82, in particular E.T. which captivated every living soul and played for an entire year ultimately grossing $359.1M. Other big summer films including An Officer and a Gentleman ($129.8M), Rocky III ($124.1M), Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan ($78.9M) and Poltergeist ($76.6M). But over time, Blade Runner has aged like great wine yielding various recuts, over-the-top critical acclaim, a spot in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. Unlike the time when the original Blade Runner opened second at the domestic B.O. with $6.1M behind the third weekend of E.T. which made $13.7M, the hope by financier Alcon and Sony International Releasing is that the three-decades worth of generational fans will come out for Blade Runner 2049. The sequel will easily own no. 1 stateside with approximately $45M at 4,000-plus theaters and an overseas opening in the mid-$50M range for a grand $100M global debut. That start will easily make Blade Runner 2049 the biggest box office opening for leading man Ryan Gosling and director Denis Villeneuve.

Those figures by the way are within the wheelhouse of other late ’70s/early ’80s cult sci-fi reboots read Mad Max Fury Road ($45.4M domestic opening), Tron Legacy ($44M dom debut), and Prometheus ($51M dom. debut). Critics are over the moon about Blade Runner 2049 giving a 95% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score (in the UK, The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gives it five stars and calls it “a narcotic spectacle of eerie and pitiless vastness, by turns satirical, tragic and romantic” and insists it “just has to be experienced on the biggest screen possible”). On the aggressive side, it’s possible that Blade Runner 2049 mints $50M stateside, and $60M overseas. Sony is understood to be pegging it closer to $48M-$52M. The best markets should ultimately include a mix of the UK, Korea, Japan, China and France.

Warner Bros. is distributing the Alcon-financed sequel for a domestic distribution fee estimated around 10%. Sony Pictures Releasing International took foreign, and while they co-financed Blade Runner 2049 with reportedly $90M of the production cost before rebates and tax credits, they do not co-own it. The Denis Villeneuve-directed, Ridley Scott executive produced hits foreign shores today, specifically in France, and by Friday will have a 61% overseas footprint. Domestic previews start at 7PM and the sequel will play the full spectrum of 3D, Imax, D-Box, etc. The only major markets not going this session are Korea, Japan and China. The latter has been dated for November 10 while Korea is October 12 and Japan, a huge market for Blade Runner 2049, is going October 27.

Blade Runner 2049 is a big bet for Alcon producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, graduating them up to tentpole-size budgeted features from the small and mid-size pictures they’ve produced in the past including The Blind Side, Insomnia and Dolphin Tale. To date, they’ve had only one big budget misfire and that was the 2015 $100M remake of Point Break which they sold off foreign on, but still came up short with a $133.7M global gross. Various insiders assert that Blade Runner 2049 cost $155M net, while some in the film finance world believe it’s at least $20M higher. The production took great advantage of rebates and shooting over in Budapest, Hungary.

One of the overriding concerns on Blade Runner 2049 is its 163-minute running time which limits the amount of showtimes in a given day. It also puts more pressure on the film to perform in a given multiplex so it can stay on screen.

Nonetheless, given the sequel’s cinematic legacy and the fact that Harrison Ford returns as replicant hunter Rick Deckard, the movie should push out a nice multiple, particularly with key Asian markets expected to perform and a good date in China with a significant screen count. Japan is a big focus as the IP is popular there and inspired the film’s aesthetics. A premiere will be held in Japan in late October with Ford, Villeneuve and Cuban actress Ana de Armas strolling the red carpet.

Warner Bros.

Juxtaposing Blade Runner 2049 to Mad Max: Fury Road, the George Miller-directed pic which was also critically acclaimed opened to $64M in 68 markets in 2015 (that included Korea). The number translated to today would be $52.4M in the same markets and at current rates – however MMFR released in May and had a pretty much simultaneous worldwide showcase at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s also a shorter film. Fury Road went on to $379M global, of which $225M was from international markets, and scored multiple Oscars. Pic’s top plays offshore were Korea, the UK and France. In other comps, folks are looking to Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar which opened around $55M-$60M in the same markets and finaled at $487M international/$675M global in 2014. Prior to that, another high-concept pic from Nolan, 2010’s Inception, did an amazing $533M overseas. It was led by China, the UK, France, Japan and Korea. Scott’s Prometheus updated another franchise he birthed, and scored best in the UK, Russia and Japan. Its ultimate box office was $277M overseas/$403M worldwide – with a lower RT score versus Blade Runner 2049. Finally, one more comp to take into account is Villeneuve’s Arrival. He is a respected director who made a lyrical sci-fi epic with that film last year. It ultimately crossed $200M worldwide.

Along with interest in the IP itself, star Ryan Gosling is clearly a factor worldwide, particularly after the runaway success of La La Land last year, but also in certain markets thanks to his art-house collaborations with Nicolas Winding Refn. And, Ford’s popularity should not be denied. The folks who turned out for Star Wars: The Force Awakens will want to be on board with the return of another of his most iconic characters.

Sylvia Hoeks, Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas ‘Blade Runner 2049’ film photocall, London, UK Shutterstock

In terms of promotions overseas, Sony did a week-long Blade Runner 2049 pop culture experience in London to introduce the property to a new generation via influencers, tastemakers and new media platforms. YouTube Space London was outfitted with recreations of entire sets from the film with 27 influencers from 17 territories creating bespoke content to be shared with 17M followers. Also in London, a screening of the first film was held at BFI IMAX and featured a Q&A with Scott and Villeneuve, also with influencers in attendance. A branded livestream music event with Blade Runner 2049-inspired tunes reached audiences around the world. Villeneuve, Gosling, de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks (who steals the film) traveled to the CineEurope exhibitors conference this summer in Barcelona to introduce a behind-the-scenes look at the making of pic. Ford also popped over to Spain with Gosling and de Armas at another point. Further, there was an Australian-Asian junket focusing on China, Japan, Korea and Oz and with Gosling participating in a Chinese fan Skype session. Gosling, Ford, de Armas, Hoeks and Villeneuve traveled to Germany, France and the UK; Villeneuve has visited Moscow and Rome; de Armas did a Mexico tour; Jared Leto a Brazil tour and Hoeks a tour in Amsterdam. The hope is that there will also be an upcoming tour in China. Last night in Hollywood, the world premiere for Blade Runner 2049 was scaled back in respect of the recent tragedy in Las Vegas: The red carpet was cancelled, but a screening at the Dolby Theatre and an after party was held.