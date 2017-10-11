Of the many Hollywood voices coming out of the woodwork to address the cloud of sexual assault allegations hovering over Harvey Weinstein, Ryan Coogler is one of the few that addressed the mogul by his name in a statement he made to the media. Weinstein purchased Coogler’s first feature film, Fruitvale Station, but had no business dealings with him after and was not aware of his “predatory behavior.” Coogler says, “My career did benefit from this brief involvement. Because of that, I feel a responsibility to speak up on this issue.”

In a thoughtful and thorough response, Coogler not only addressed Weinstein, but also how he is aware of gender inequality and sexual harassment in the industry and how, as a man in a position of privilege, “It is our responsibility to leverage our position, and be allies to the women in our industry” so that violations like these don’t continue to happen.

Read his full statement below.