Russ McCarroll has been named Senior Vice President, Production and Development at Discovery Channel. McCarroll most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Programming and Development for History Channel. In his new role, he will oversee the East Coast production and development of Discovery’s unscripted programming slate on all development and series. McCarroll will oversee all US production and development originating from Discovery’s London office.

“Russ brings with him a wealth of experience in unscripted programming and is a wonderful storyteller,” Rich Ross, Group President of Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Science Channel and Velocity, said in today’s news.

At History Channel, McCarroll rose from Executive Producer to Senior Vice President, Programming Development. Among his duties, McCarroll led the network’s unscripted programming and development team. While at the network, he developed a variety of unscripted, hybrid, and scripted series including Alone, Men Who Built America, Mountain Men, Sons of Liberty, The World Wars and Knightfall. He also oversaw such key series as American Pickers, Pawn Stars, Counting Cars, Top Gear and Ax Men.

Prior to his start at History Channel, McCarroll was a producer at NBC News, where he oversaw a variety of projects for Today Show. Before his time at NBC, McCarroll was an independent producer. He will be based in Discovery’s New York office.

Meanwhile, network veteran Chris Rantamaki, who serves as SVP, Production and Development Discovery Channel, will take on a new role, with both Production and Development reporting into him. Rantamaki will oversee the West Coast production and development of Discovery’s unscripted programming slate on all development and series. McCarroll and Rantamaki, as well as Craig Coffman, SVP Production and Development, Motor Content will report to Ross.