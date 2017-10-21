Get ready for a new season of outrageous fashion, lip-synching, shade and gagging because the cast of queens for the third installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has been revealed, or as Emmy-award winning host RuPaul says, “ru-vealed.”

The new season will welcome back BenDeLaCreme (Season 6), Trixie Mattel (Season 7), Milk (Season 6), Thorgy Thor (Season 8), Kennedy Davenport (Season 7), Aja (Season 9), Chi Chi DeVayne (Season 8), Morgan McMichaels (Season 2), and polarizing fan favorite Shangela, who appeared on season 2 and 3 of the drag queen reality competition. However, RuPaul only announced nine contestants, leaving fans at the edge of their seat wondering who will fill the 10th spot. Many are eyeing Valentina from Season 9, who was ousted after a very controversial lip-sync-for-your-life showdown where she did not know the lyrics. Needless to say, Drag Race fans were buzzing over the shade-inducing drama.

RuPaul’s big announcement was made in an episode that featured music legend, Chaka Khan. The queens were also announced on social media via individual gold-plated pictures and videos.

The Season 9 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race was the series’ most-watched ever, with the network saying 859,000 total viewers tuned in to see Sasha Velour snatch the crown and title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. This marked the first season on VH1 after it moved from Logo.

Watch the announcement of the Season 3 all stars below.