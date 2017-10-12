As The Man In The High Castle and the upcoming Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams executive producer Isa Hackett Dick detailed to the Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters exactly how and where Price propositioned her during Comic-Con 2015 in San Diego, the future of the exec now looks potentially uncertain. We hear a possible suspension could be coming.

After downplaying the Price matter for months as being already addressed internally and dealt with, Amazon has now gone radio silent on responding to the specifics that Philip K. Dick’s daughter has made known weeks after the incident first became public.

At the same time, Deadline has learned that attorney Lisa Bloom has left Price’s side. “My representation of Roy Price has concluded,” the former advisor to Harvey Weinstein told Deadline today. “It concluded before the producer went public,” she added.

The specific revelations against Price come at the same time one of Weinstein’s main accusers, actress Rose McGowan, launched a scathing attack on Amazon via Twitter. In a rambling series of tweets addressed to Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos, she claims she had told the head of Amazon Studios — that would be Price — about being molested by Weinstein and urged the company not to “bailout” Weinstein, which she claims led to her Amazon project getting killed.

Amazon has not responded to request for comment on that matter either.

The online retail giant also was silent, not returning emails and calls seeking comment, when a watered-down version of the story about the alleged 2015 incident involving Hackett Dick and Price appeared a month ago on the online site The Information. Price continued to run the studio, which recently revealed that, upon orders from Bezos, is making a major course correction, putting an emphasis on finding a breakout genre drama of the size of Game Of Thrones. While launching a few series that had gotten traction, most notably the awards-winning Transparent and The Man In the High Castle, Amazon is still seeking a big, broad signature series.

Meanwhile, since the 2015 incident, Hackett Dick has continued her duties on Amazon’s The Man In the High Castle and sold a second show to the streaming network, the upcoming Electric Dreams.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.