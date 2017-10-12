Fifteen years after Roswell ended its three-season run on the WB and UPN, the two networks’ successor, the CW, is resurrecting the cult sci-fi title.

The CW has put in development Roswell, an hourlong reimagining of the 1999 series. Like the original, the new version is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. It hails from Amblin Television, Bender Brown Prods and Warner Bros. TV.

Written and executive produced by The Originals scribe Carina Adly MacKenzie, the new Roswell reflects the realities of its location in a state bordering Mexico. After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

Kevin Kelly Brown, who was an executive producer on the original series, is the link that connects the two Roswell incarnations. Besides him, it’s a whole new producing team. Brown and Lawrence Bender executive produce via their Bender Brown Prods, alongside Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV.

The original Roswell series was developed and executive produced by Jason Katims and introduced a young ensemble that included Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, Katherine Heigl, Brendan Fehr, Emilie de Ravin, Majandra Delfino, Nick Wechsler, Colin Hanks and Adam Rodriguez — all of whom went on to star on other series.

Regency TV and 20th Century Fox TV, who produced the 1999 series, have no involvement in the reboot.

Bender Brown have just completed production on the drama series Seven Seconds for Netflix. They are repped by WME and attorneys Carlos Goodman and Leslie Abell. Amblin TV is finalizing a deal with Apple for a series order to an Amazing Stories reboot via Universal TV. It also is repped by WME.