The first photos of the upcoming Roseanne revival have hit the internet and there are some familiar and new faces — and all of them seem to be laughing and having a good time.

The photos of the familiar set from the original series, which were posted on the official Roseanne Twitter account, features original cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Sarah Gilbert, and Becky No. 1 and 2 Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke — although Chalke will be appearing in the revival in a new role. Also included in the pic are newcomers Ames Mcnamara and Jayden Rey as well as director John Pasquin, EPs Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings, Tony Hernandez and Co-Executive Producer Sid Youngers. Noticebly absent from the pic is Johnny Galecki, who plays David in the original series.

October 18 marks the 29th anniversary of the show. ABC’s eight-episode reboot is set to premiere in 2018.