Actress Rose McGowan, who was cited in the New York Times bombshell exposé that revealed sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and who has been a vocal presence in the ensuing storm, says her activity has been suspended. McGowan revealed the suspension in an Instagram post late Wednesday night. “Twitter has suspended me. There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice,” she wrote. The suspension was due to last 12 hours and limited McGowan posting messages, but not all activity.

It wasn’t immediately clear which tweets violated Twitter’s rules. The actress had previously posted a message telling Ben Affleck to “F*** off” and accused him of lying about his knowledge of Weinstein’s history.

In February, it was reported that Twitter was rolling out changes that would see it determine if an account was being abusive (the criteria was not revealed at the time). It would then hide the account’s tweets from anyone not already a follower, per The Verge, and the restrictions would last for a set period.

McGowan has been one of the most vocal, high-profile figures to speak out in the ongoing Weinstein controversy since the NYT article surfaced. The report alleged that eight settlements were paid to women who found themselves badgered for sex by the executive, including McGowan.