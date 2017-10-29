Actress Rose McGowan says she was offered $1 million to sign a nondisclosure agreement late last month, just days before The New York Times published its ground-shaking article chronicling allegations of decades of Weinstein’s sexual harassment, according to a new Times report.

The big-bucks offer came from a source close to Weinstein, McGowan tells the Times.

This latest revelation came in a lengthy page-one Times profile of McGowan, who said the money offer was made through her lawyer. Although McGowan was not named in the original Oct. 5 Times story, she has since become an outspoken voice for victims, sharing her story of what she says was her rape by Weinstein during the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein in ’97, but only learned over this past summer that the settlement did not include a confidentiality clause. In today’s Times article, she says she declined the latest financial offer after some initial consideration.

Writes the Times: