Rose McGowan who broke her silence on Twitter to accuse disgraced TWC mogul Harvey Weinstein of raping her, will deliver opening remarks Friday in Detroit at the Women’s Convention. The Activist, artist and founder of theh new hashtag #ROSEARMY (the army of truth), will also join Friday’s “Fighting for Survivors of Sexual Assault in the Age of Betsy Devos” panel at 2:15PM along with a number of groups fighting sexual violence as well as survivors of sexual assault. The event will mark McGowan’s first public speaking engagement following the erupting Weinstein scandal.

Scores of women have come forward naming Weinstein as a sexual predator with allegations of inappropriate behavior, groping and rape. The latest to emerge was alleging rape was Natassia Malthe (Elektra) who described being attacked by Weinstein in her London hotel room in 2008. Her voice today added to the now 50+ women who have come forward to accuse the movie mogul of sexual impropriety and outright rape.

The Women’s Convention will take place from Friday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 29th. It will be held at the at the Cobo Center in Downtown Detroit.