Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, two of the actresses who have gone public with their sex abuse claims against Harvey Weinstein, are slamming James Corden for making jokes about the disgraced mogul at the AmfAR Gala Los Angeles Friday night.

Both McGowan and Argento tweeted their disgust with The Late Late Show, with McGowan calling Corden a “motherf*cking piglet” and Argento saying “Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him.”

Corden, who emceed the charity event, kicked off his monologue there by saying, “This is a beautiful room. It’s a beautiful night here in L.A. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”

Other jokes included: “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath,” and “Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight. But sadly, he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

Cell phone footage of the event has been shared on YouTube.

McGowan started her series of tweets with the “Piglet” post, then wrote, “Hearing the vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are.”

The actress then called on CBS, which airs The Late Late Show, to donate money to the East Los Angeles Women’s Center “OR YOU TOO SUPPORT RAPE CULTURE.”

Corden has not yet responded to the tweets.

McGowan also condemned Woody Allen as a “vile little worm” in response to his interview with the BBC, in which he called the Weinstein situation “sad.” In another tweet, she accused Bob Weinstein of profiting off his brother’s transaction.

Here are the NSFW tweets:

YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET https://t.co/UU9LitO9zJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

2) Hearing the audience’s vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are. https://t.co/HBqNxnpr7N — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

1) James Corden is a close friend of HW’s — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him #amfARLosAngeles https://t.co/0SujRNCzd9 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 15, 2017

You vile little worm. https://t.co/77Xtztn8CP — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017