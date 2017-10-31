Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan is facing arrest after airport police found traces of narcotics in belongings she left behind at Washington Dulles International Airport after she arrived on a flight from Los Angeles earlier this year. McGowan has accused Weinstein of raping her in 1997, and claims that one of the disgraced producer’s close associates offered her $1 million to remain silent about the assault.

“Are they trying to silence me?” McGowan tweeted earlier today about the warrant for her arrest. “What a load of horseshit.”

“Her personal belongings that were left behind from a flight arriving on Jan. 20 tested positive for narcotics,” said Rob Yingling, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department. “Our police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so that she can appear in a Loudoun County Virginia court to respond to the charge.” The charge against her, he told Deadline, is a felony.

Airport police, he said, “have been issued a bench warrant and entered it into a national law enforcement database.”

“Refusing Weinstein’s hush money, Rose McGowan calls out Hollywood,” she later tweeted. And then, in response to recent allegations against Kevin Spacey – and other uncorroborated allegations against other prominent gay men in Hollywood – she tweeted: “Spacey Singer Spacey Singer Ancier Geffen good afternoon. How are you today?”

“We are an army of thorns,” she added.