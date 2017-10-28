Former Trump adviser Roger Stone reacted to CNN’s then-exclusive news of imminent charges in the Mueller investigation with a string of crude, obscenity-filled, personal and vaguely threatening tweets against the network’s anchors and contributors Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, Ana Navarro, Bill Kristol, Carl Bernstein and Charles Blow.

Two of the tweets against Lemon included homophobic dog-whistles, including one making an obscene reference to oral sex and another calling the anchor an “arrogant partyboi.” (See the tweets below.) The one targeting Kristol mocked his appearance.

If the repugnant missives were meant to raise ire or get attention from the journalists – or distract from the big Mueller news – they mostly failed. Only one of the subjects responded directly to Stone, with the New York Times columnist Charles Blow tweeting a fly-shooing one-word rejoinder: “Stoned.”

But CNN anchor Jake Tapper maybe, just maybe, was thinking of Stone when he tweeted this today:

Watching some prominent meltdowns on Twitter. Quite a sight! pic.twitter.com/g1I9DFdsUY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 28, 2017

Stone, the consultant and lobbyist whose devotion to Republicans from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump was chronicled in the Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone, flew into high dudgeon Twitter mode after Lemon tweeted the news that a Washington D.C. grand jury filed first charges in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The first tweet targeted Tapper, with Stone writing that the anchor “must be held accountable for his lies and very severely punished.”

Stone then went after Lemon, calling him an “ignorant, lying covksucker” (sic), a “dumb piece of sh*t” and a “dull witted arrogant partyboi.” He said Lemon must be “confronted, humiliated, mocked and punished.”

The menacing tone seemed particularly inflammatory coming just days after the New York Police Department confirmed an investigation into “threatening and anti-black messages” tweeted to Lemon.

Here is Stone’s NSFW diatribe:

.@jaketapper must be held accountable for his lies and very severely punished #Fakenewsasswipe — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 28, 2017

.@donlemon stop lying about about the Clinton's and Uranium you ignorant lying covksucker !!!! You fake news you dumb piece of shit. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 28, 2017

.@donlemon must be confronted, humiliated, mocked and punished. Dumber than dog shit. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 28, 2017

.@donlemon you come across on tv as a dull witted arrogant partyboi. You lie constantly and no one who knows you thinks you r bright — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 28, 2017

No .@CharlesBlow YOU Lie- u have no cried you fast talking arrogant fake news piece of shit ! — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 28, 2017

.@donlemon there r no credible "fact-checks" that clear the Clinton's on Uranium. Even the people at CNN say u are a buffoon behind you back — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 28, 2017

If Carl Bernstein says something the overwhelming odds are that it's false lied about Watergate lying lying now https://t.co/8VxXaAG4pC — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) October 28, 2017