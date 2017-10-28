Former Trump adviser Roger Stone reacted to CNN’s then-exclusive news of imminent charges in the Mueller investigation with a string of crude, obscenity-filled, personal and vaguely threatening tweets against the network’s anchors and contributors Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, Ana Navarro, Bill Kristol, Carl Bernstein and Charles Blow.
Two of the tweets against Lemon included homophobic dog-whistles, including one making an obscene reference to oral sex and another calling the anchor an “arrogant partyboi.” (See the tweets below.) The one targeting Kristol mocked his appearance.
If the repugnant missives were meant to raise ire or get attention from the journalists – or distract from the big Mueller news – they mostly failed. Only one of the subjects responded directly to Stone, with the New York Times columnist Charles Blow tweeting a fly-shooing one-word rejoinder: “Stoned.”
But CNN anchor Jake Tapper maybe, just maybe, was thinking of Stone when he tweeted this today:
Stone, the consultant and lobbyist whose devotion to Republicans from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump was chronicled in the Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone, flew into high dudgeon Twitter mode after Lemon tweeted the news that a Washington D.C. grand jury filed first charges in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
The first tweet targeted Tapper, with Stone writing that the anchor “must be held accountable for his lies and very severely punished.”
Stone then went after Lemon, calling him an “ignorant, lying covksucker” (sic), a “dumb piece of sh*t” and a “dull witted arrogant partyboi.” He said Lemon must be “confronted, humiliated, mocked and punished.”
The menacing tone seemed particularly inflammatory coming just days after the New York Police Department confirmed an investigation into “threatening and anti-black messages” tweeted to Lemon.
Here is Stone’s NSFW diatribe: