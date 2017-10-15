EXCLUSIVE: Tang Media Partners Entertainment has hired industry veteran Rodolphe Buet as President of International. TMPE is the combined company Tang Media Partners formed with IM Global, Open Road Films and IM Global TV earlier this year and of which former Lionsgate, Paramount and Warner Bros exec Rob Friedman is Chairman and CEO.

Buet comes to TMPE (which is likely to change names once integration is complete) from multiple leadership roles at Studiocanal, Canal+ and Vivendi Group. Most recently at Studiocanal, he was President of Distribution and Marketing and oversaw strategy for such films as Paddington, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and the upcoming Commuters.

The timing of his hire, on the eve of Mipcom, is significant given increased convergence in the marketplace. However, he does not start the job in earnest until late October.

Buet will work out of London and Los Angeles and oversee TMPE’s international sales and marketing of film and TV series, and contribute to strengthen the production and acquisition slate.

He tells me that the new-look company benefits from having projects and teams already in place. The objective is to meld the structures in order to accelerate development and start from a solid base.

“We’re present on three continents and have a strong cultural background on each, especially with the savoir-faire of Rob in North America… It gives us an exceptional advantage,” he says. (The combined company’s China strategy is being formed, but should benefit from the parent.)

Friedman took over the reins at TMPE in August after Donald Tang’s Tang Media Partners took hold of Open Road Films from AMC and Regal. Tang had previously acquired leading sales/finance outfit IM Global in summer 2016.

The combined companies will continue to work across film and television, while also putting a focus on short-form content which is a big piece of the new wave of the landscape.

My understanding is that there will be about 15 films a year going ahead, with TMPE producing a little more than half of those while remaining very active in the foreign sales business. The new-look company has inherited several titles that were on the IM Global slate. On deck will be a mix of movies including some $100M+ budgets and mid-range titles as well as increased TV and short-form play. Those will get going in 2018.

Friedman tells Deadline, “Rodolphe has a proven track record and expertise delivering for filmmakers and properties in the international marketplace, and this, coupled with his leadership expertise, fit well into TMP Entertainment’s vision to build a multi-faceted global studio. I am very pleased to join forces with him once again and look forward to much success.”

Buet adds, “I am excited to join the TMP family, and Rob with whom I have enjoyed tremendous success, as we embark on this journey to identify new ways to serve the growing and diverse appetite of the entertainment industry. I look forward to utilizing my diverse background in worldwide sales and marketing to bolster TMP’s brand through its incredible slate of film and TV projects.”

Along with Steven Knight’s Serenity, starring Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey, TMPE’s current slate includes Wayne Roberts’ Richard Says Goodbye, starring Johnny Depp; Zoe, starring Ewan McGregor; I Think We’re Alone Now, starring Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning, and Paul Giamatti; and André Øvredal’s Mortal.

Other sales titles include the Annette Bening-starrer Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool; the Knight-penned Woman Walks Ahead; and the Michael Caine-exec produced doc My Generation.

Buet’s previous posts include the direct management of Studiocanal operations in Germany, Australia/New Zealand and China. He also set up Studiocanal’s TV sales and marketing division in 2015. Additionally, he acquired films such as La La Land and John Wick. He also oversaw production, acquisition and distribution in Germany, Switzerland and Austria of notable titles such as the Hunger Games franchise, Non-Stop and the local Germany production Heidi. He further served as COO of Studiocanal’s French division with direct management of theatrical, home entertainment, TV sales and new media.