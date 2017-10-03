Names and faces of the 59 people who were killed last night in the tragic Las Vegas shooting are beginning to be released, one of them being Carrie Barnette, a cast member that worked at the Pacific Wharf Cafe in Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. In addition, Jessica Milam, also a Disney cast member, was one of the over 500 injured during the shooting.

Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO Robert Iger released a statement saying in regards to the Vegas shooting and the Disney cast members:

Janice Chambers

Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events in Las Vegas – the victims of violence, the witnesses, and the friends and families mourning loved ones. We are especially heartbroken over the loss of one of our own to this unconscionable and senseless act. Carrie Barnette had been a member of the Disney California Adventure culinary team for ten years and was beloved by her friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with her family, along with our support, during this incredibly difficult time. Another valued Disney cast member, Jessica Milam, was also seriously injured and we are praying for her recovery.

Iger also took to Twitter to make an abbreviated statement about Barnette.

A senseless, horrific, act, and a terrible loss for so many. We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family: Carrie Barnette. Tragic. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) October 3, 2017

34-year-old Barnette lived in Riverside and graduated from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, California. According to the Arizona Republic, Barnette was close to the front of the stage when the shooting happened. She was shot to the left in her chest and died at the side of her friend. Her body has yet to be recovered.