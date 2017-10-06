Robert Deaton, who most recently executive produced the Nashville portion of the star-studded Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon that aired on September 14, has joined UTA’s client list.

The television producer and director, who also has an extensive background in music video directing, pitched and sold the idea to televise a CMA Music Festival special on ABC 14 years ago. Country music stars Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett co-hosted the recent TV special, which aired in August. In addition, Deaton has served as the exec producer of ABC’s CMA Awards for 11 shows and was at the helm of The Billboard Music Awards and CMA Country Christmas.

On the music side, the Grammy nominee co-produced Michael W. Smith & Friends: The Spirit of Christmas collection featuring Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Amy Grant, Carrie Underwood, Bono and Michael McDonald.

Last year, Deaton made his feature directorial debut with the film, Rounding Third, which stars Garret Dillahunt and John C. McGinley.