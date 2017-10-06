Veteran TV executive and producer Rob Lee is returning to agenting, joining UTA’s Alternative Television division as agent. He’ll be based in Los Angeles and will report to Alternative Television Head, Brett Hansen.

Lee was most recently President, Keshet Studios Unscripted U.S., where he helped launch the non-scripted programming division, oversaw the company’s alternative programming slate and started a premium documentary series division.

Prior to Keshet, he was EVP of Worldwide Television at Triad Artists and SVP of Film and Television at The William Morris Agency. Additionally, Lee spent time as the EVP of Worldwide Media at IMG and is the founder of Bayonne Entertainment, where he produced such series like Randy Jackson Presents: America’s Best Dance Crew, Millionaire Matchmaker and Million Dollar Matchmaker, among others.

“Lee has a wide breadth of diverse industry experience and success, which will truly be an asset at UTA,” said Hansen. He is a natural connector and packager. We are excited to welcome Rob as he returns to the agency world.”

Added Lee, “There has never been a more exciting time to be an agent, especially with the great dynamic cutting-edge team at UTA. In addition to working passionately on behalf of their clients, agents today can also serve as entrepreneurial guides into vast new markets and rapidly changing technology. I believe my experience as a producer and executive provides me with some unique and valuable tools to do this even more effectively this second time around.”