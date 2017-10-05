Roadside Attractions, in partnership with Stage 6 Films, has picked up the domestic distribution rights to Richard Loncraine’s romantic comedy Finding Your Feet, starring Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie, David Hayman, John Sessions and Joanna Lumley. Roadside is eyeing a spring release for the film, while eOne will distribute the pic in the U.K. on February 23.

The story follows “Lady” Sandra Abbott (Staunton), who discovers that her husband of 40 years (Sessions) is having an affair with her best friend (Josie Lawrence). She seeks refuge in London with her estranged older sister Bif (Imrie) and reluctantly lets Bif drag her along to a community dance class, where gradually she starts finding her feet and romance as she meets her sister’s friends, Charlie (Spall), Jackie (Lumley) and Ted (Hayman). This colorful, defiant and energetic group of friends begins to show Sandra that retirement is in fact only the beginning and that divorce might just give her a whole new lease on love and life.

The screenplay is by Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard. Producers on the film are Andrew Berg, John Sachs, Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft, James Spring and Charlotte Walls. Exec producers include Gideon Lyons, Graham Begg, Lesley Wise, Brian Berg, Lynne Berg, Andrew Boswell, Sunny Vohra, Paul Dewinter, Bob Benton, Jay Firestone, Charles Low, John Stevens, Adam Thrussell, and Richard Whelan.

The deal was brokered by CAA and Vanessa Saal of Protagonist Pictures. Howard Cohen oversaw negotiations on behalf of Roadside.

In addition to the deal with Roadside, sales rep Protagonist Pictures has sold the film in such territories as China (DDDream), Latin America (California Filmes), Italy (Cinema SRL) and Greece (Feelgood Entertainment), among others.