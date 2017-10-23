Riverdale star Lili Reinhart came under fire on social media yesterday when Twitter users misconstrued that she would be dressing up in blackface for Halloween.

Reinhart tweeted out over the weekend, “Found my Halloween costume!! Inspired by the color of my soul.” Attached in the tweet was a photo of a woman — who looked a lot like a witch — covered in black paint on her face and arms. Those on Twitter went after Reinhart believing she meant blackface, while fans tried to defend her. The 21-year-old actress promptly removed the tweet and apologized twice.

Check out Reinhart’s tweets below. On CW’s Riverdale, now in its second season, Reinhart plays the town’s good girl, Betty Cooper, who has a crush on the aloof Archie.

Last month, Riverdale star K.J. Apa was in an automobile accident, having fallen asleep at the wheel after working a 14.2 hour work day. SAG-AFTRA sent a team to the Vancouver set to investigate safety conditions during production.

For those curious. She was joking about doing blackface for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/silTFxCctE — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 22, 2017