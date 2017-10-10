Marlon’s Diallo Riddle is set for a recurring role opposite Rosie Perez in NBC’s upcoming drama series Rise, from former Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller.

Written by Katims and starring Josh Radnor, Rise was inspired by the story of groundbreaking high school drama teacher Lou Volpe as chronicled in the book Drama High. In the series, when dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school’s lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town.

Riddle will play Andy Kranepool, an earnest and slightly quirky high school science teacher who carries a torch for Tracey (Perez).

In addition to Radnor and Perez, the cast includes Marley Shelton, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Amy Forsyth, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett and Shirley Rumierk. Katims also executive produces with Michelle Lee, Seller and Flody Suarez.

Riddle plays Stevie, Marlon Wayan’s overly intelligent, yet oblivious friend from college, on NBC’s Marlon, which was recently renewed for a second season. He’s also known for his work as a writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and for his recurring role on HBO’s Silicon Valley. Riddle is repped by CAA.