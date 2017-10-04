Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty has wrapped its third season on top, delivering the highest ratings in the network’s history and claiming the title of television’s No. 1 comedy.

Sunday’s Season 3 finale drew a 3.9/821 in adults 18-24 and a 3.2/1521 in adults 18-34 in Live+ same day, and was the most-watched telecast of the day across cable with adults 18-24, 18-34 and 18-49, according to Adult Swim and Nielsen.

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the critically praised animated series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

“Rick and Morty is truly what a modern day hit looks like across multiple screens and multiple touchpoints,” said Christina Miller, President Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. “Dan and Justin have created a world, not just a show, and fans are completely engaged.”

The show also has been a strong performer on social and online. Its April Fool’s Day livestreaming event on AdultSwim.com registered 3 million unique visitors. Facebook, which also hosted the livestream, recorded 43.3 million impressions and 8.7 million video views combined. The show’s companion mobile game, Pocket Mortys has over 14 million downloads and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality was the No. 1 most downloaded VR game on STEAM at launch in April.